1/16/2017
-
More study: State responds to marsh size
-
Trial scheduled to begin in attempted rape, ...
-
Mediator says councilmembers overstepped ...
-
Witness helps nab Harbor Square vehicle prowl ...
-
Man arrested after female roommate found dead
-
Police Beat
-
Edmonds’ Hotel Group opens Hampton Inn & ...
-
Developer plans 19 units behind Denny’s on ...
-
Driftwood Players getting dysfunctional
-
Cascade Symphony’s new show Jan. 9
News
-
Sanctuary city part of Edmonds' future?By Brian Soergel - Jan 13When Councilmember Adrienne Fraley-Monillas proposed a resolution calling for Edmonds to be known as a “safe city,” she probably didn’t expect it ...
-
Former Edmonds mayor reconciled with pastBy Brian Soergel - Jan 13Former Edmonds Mayor Larry Naughten still loves the city – he subscribes to the Beacon to keep in touch – but is happy in Las Vegas, where he and ...
-
More study: State responds to marsh sizeBy Brian Soergel - Jan 11The state Department of Ecology has made a decision on the contentious issue of a buffer and setback at Edmonds Marsh – kind of. At stake is the ...
-
Glorious winter panoramaJan 06The cold weather has its benefits. Particularly when it comes to views. This pictures was taken Friday morning, Jan. 6.
-
2016 Edmonds Year in Review | July-DecemberJan 06JULY Edmonds man charged in attack on beach An Edmonds man with a history of run-ins with the police faces charges of attempted rape and assault ...
-
Edmonds City Council selects Thomas Mesaros new presidentJan 06City Councilmember Thomas Mesaros was unanimously elected by fellow councilmembers to serve as council president for 2017, replacing outgoing ...
-
Mediator says councilmembers overstepped their authorityBy Brian Soergel - Jan 06An expert on parliamentary procedure and Robert’s Rules of Order, both of which help to guide Edmonds City Council’s legislative action, determined...
-
2016 Edmonds year in review: January-JuneDec 30JANUARY New Year's Day car chase ends in ditch A 20-year-old Tacoma woman drove a car into a ditch on New Year’s Day after attempting to avoid a ...
-
Retiring Verdant superintendent will stay busy in EdmondsBy Brian Soergel - Dec 30Carl Zapora, who retires at the end of the year as superintendent of Verdant Health Commission, is exactly where he wants to be. Geographically ...
-
National Park Service opens more than 250 jobs in Pacific NorthwestDec 28The National Park Service has more than 250 seasonal job openings for the summer of 2017 in more than 10 parks Washington, Oregon and Idaho. These ...
Business
-
Everett Clinic opening location in Edmonds Jan. 16Jan 13The Everett Clinic, which has been opening new locations at a furious rate, will soon have a presence in Edmonds. The clinic will open an outpatien...
-
Edmonds’ Hotel Group opens Hampton Inn & Suites in NorthgateDec 28The Hotel Group, a nationally recognized Top 40 hotel company based in Edmonds, has announced the opening of the Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton ...
-
Developer plans 19 units behind Denny’s on Highway 99 in EdmondsDec 28A developer is proposing to build a 19-unit apartment at 8509 244th Street SW in Edmonds, located behind Denny’s restaurant on Highway 99. The ...
-
WinCo donates $17,346 to Edmonds Food BankDec 22WinCo has donated $17,346 to the Carol Rowe Memorial Food Bank at Edmonds United Methodist Bank, according to food bank director Alison Cook. WinCo...
Police & Fire
-
Ivanov sentenced to life in prison following emotional testimonyBy Nicholas Johnson - Jan 12Allen Ivanov, who pleaded guilty last month to killing three former Kamiak High School classmates at a Mukilteo house party in July 2016, was ...
-
Trial scheduled to begin in attempted rape, murder on beachBy Brian Soergel - Jan 11A murder and rape trial scheduled for an Edmonds man accused of attempted rape and attempted murder is scheduled to begin Friday, Jan. 13, but ...
-
Witness helps nab Harbor Square vehicle prowl suspectJan 04Since October, the Harbor Square Athletic Club parking lot, at 160 West Dayton St., has been the target of vehicle prowlers. Multiple incidents ...
-
Man arrested after female roommate found deadDec 29A 45-year-old woman is dead and her 62-year-old male roommate was booked into Snohomish County Jail and charged with second-degree murder late ...
Community Outreach
-
Though teen pregnancy is challenging, there is hopeBy Laura Daniali - Mar 23The following article is the last in an eight-part series produced by The Beacon on teen issues. Called “Turn Up The Volume,” the series aims to ...
-
Gangs are here in Snohomish CountyBy Sara Bruestle - Mar 16The following article is the seventh in an eight-part series produced by The Beacon on teen issues. Called “Turn Up The Volume,” the series aims ...
-
Cyberbullying leaves a lasting trace – and none at allBy Laura Daniali - Mar 02The following article is the fifth in an eight-part series produced by The Beacon on teen issues. Called “Turn Up The Volume,” the series aims to ...
-
Experts: Youth alcohol use down, heroin use upBy Sara Bruestle - Feb 24The following article is the fourth in an eight-part series produced by The Beacon on teen issues. Called “Turn Up The Volume,” the series aims to ...
-
Cocoon House: Surrounding homeless kids with hopeBy Brian Soergel - Feb 17She may not say much, but Annie packs a powerful message as she watches the world go by outside Firestation Gourmet Deli on Main Street in Mill ...
Comments
-
Re: Beacon columnist clarifies resolutions | LetterBy steven d keeler - Jan 11So ?? you made the impeachment comment in a previous email ( of yours, is implied ) and now want to back away from it ? Sure ! Right !
-
Re: Reader offended by resolution | LetterBy steven d keeler - Jan 11Thanks Linda - and as for Peterson, her catastrophic CO2 global warming agenda is testament to a person who is mean, nasty AND ignorant of current ...
-
Re: A High School Sports Fan's Letter To SantaBy Paul Archipley - Dec 22Worthy wishes for Santa! For me, it was my first bicycle. An individual sport! I remember my Dad and older brothers helping me climb on and point ...
Columns
-
New Year’s predictions in lead | Moment's NoticeBy Maria Montalvo - Jan 11Every New Year’s Eve, I try to stack the deck for positive vibes in the next year by combining as many of the traditions for good luck as I can ...
-
Soup from scratch all the more comforting | Chef DezBy Chef Dez - Jan 11Here we are in January. This is the time of year that is filled with healthy resolutions, but because of the cold temperatures and still limited ...
-
What it was, was trouble | Chuck's WorldBy Chuck Sigars - Jan 11Occasionally I’ll run across someone who’s just now gotten around to watching the 1957 film “A Face in the Crowd.” It’s actually remarkably ...
-
Creeping out of the shadow | Taking StockJan 04Twenty-eight years ago, I was a” Jeopardy!” contestant. Since there haven't been very many “Jeopardy!” contestants from Edmonds – I have met only ...
-
All the news that’s fit | Chuck's WorldJan 04The word “flinder” in Dutch refers to a butterfly, apparently, although I gather it’s not used very much anymore. It’s also a word I grabbed out ...
Opinion
-
Grateful for Edmonds Bakery fulfilling holiday cookie request | LetterJan 15All my life, I have been craving the same Christmas cookie recipe that I had as a child from the Pantry Bakery in West Covina, California. Year ...
-
Councilmember shows true intention | LetterJan 15I attended the Edmonds City Council meeting on Jan. 10 because I was interested in the council’s position on the resolution, declaring the city to ...
-
Don’t make Edmonds a sanctuary city | LetterJan 13There is an old local saying: “Where do all the old people live?” The answer: “Ballard ... and their parents live in Edmonds!” Yeah, we are fairly ...
-
Marijuana is not a benign drug | LetterJan 13I agree completely with Dr. Gerald Bernstein’s letter defending the Beacon’s reporting of the tragic accident on Olympic View Drive (“Beacon story ...
-
This 'Rain' can cure the winter blues | Art & AppetiteBy James Spangler - Jan 12‘Singin’ in the Rain’ Rating 4.8 out of 5 Where: Village Theatre at Everett Performing Arts Center, 2710 Wetmore Ave., Everett Tickets: $53-$68 Inf...
Blogs
-
NOT SO GREEN | RSS Confirms UAHBy steven d keeler - Jan 11I’ve often wondered if residual warm waters from The Blob in the eastern extratropical Pacific have suppressed the transition to La Nina. Maybe ...
-
NOT SO GREEN | Happy New YearBy steven d keeler - Jan 05Catastrophic global warming must have been such that the very existence of man kind was right on the tipping point .... Do You Remember ?
-
A High School Sports Fan's Letter To SantaBy Frank Workman - Dec 20Dear Santa - Sixty years ago I last wrote you a letter, and you brought me the 'Davy Crockett and The Alamo' toy set that I wanted so much. No ...
Member Stories
-
NOT SO GREEN | RSS Confirms UAHBy steven d keeler - Jan 11I’ve often wondered if residual warm waters from The Blob in the eastern extratropical Pacific have suppressed the transition to La Nina. Maybe ...
-
NOT SO GREEN | Happy New YearBy steven d keeler - Jan 05Catastrophic global warming must have been such that the very existence of man kind was right on the tipping point .... Do You Remember ?
Schools
-
EdCC hopes new building will relieve overcrowdingBy Evan Walker - Dec 28As Edmonds Community College’s facilities master plan kicks into gear in the coming years, the look of campus will change with a new building and ...
-
Edmonds robotics team qualifies for regionalsDec 26Team Terrific Techbots, made up of nine girls from Edmonds, have qualified for regionals after competing Dec. 4 at Snohomish High School. Thirty-fo...
-
Holy Rosary students build holiday cheer | Through your lensDec 28The Holy Rosary kindergarten class carried on its annual holiday tradition recently of singing Christmas carols and building gingerbread houses to ...
-
EdCC Foundation raises $42,300 with 5KDec 26More than 400 runners and walkers participated in the Edmonds Community College Foundation’s first 5K Walk and Run Nov. 19, raising $42,300 for ...
Sports
-
Mavericks pull out overtime stunner over Panthers | Boys basketballBy David Pan - Jan 12It may not have been the shot heard around the world, but Mustapha Sonko’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer certainly was the shot heard all the way from ...
-
King’s 47-game winning streak snapped | Girls basketballBy David Pan - Jan 12One of King’s most remarkable streaks came to an end at the hands of Archbishop Murphy. The Wildcats snapped the Knights’ 47-game league winning ...
-
Supporting cast leads King’s past Archbishop Murphy | Boys basketballBy David Pan - Jan 12Even without its best player in the lineup, King’s showed that it is a contender. Senior Corey Kispert cheered on his teammates from the bench, as ...
-
Edmonds-Woodway captures Everett Classic | WrestlingBy David Pan - Jan 12Edmonds-Woodway flexed its muscles at the Everett Classic wrestling tournament. The Warriors advanced six individuals to the finals and came with ...
A & E
-
Trip to Red Lantern worth the wait | Art & AppetiteBy James Spangler - Jan 05Red Lantern Score: 4.8 out of 5 Where: 546 Fifth Ave. S, Edmonds Entrees: $8.95-19.95 Information: 425-673-9933, www.redlanternedmonds.com What ...
-
Driftwood Players getting dysfunctionalDec 28Playwright Joe Starzyk’s “Professor Roth's Will” brings four dysfunctional siblings together for a reading of the will on the campus where their ...
-
Diving into the new year in EdmondsBy Brian Soergel - Jan 04Most, if not all, of those watching revelers splash into the water at Brackett’s Landing North on New Year’s Day no doubt had similar thoughts: ...
-
Cascade Symphony’s new show Jan. 9Dec 28The Cascade Symphony Orchestra present “Pathetique” at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, at the Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 Fourth Ave. N. The ...
Milestones
-
Elsie Krueger: 1918-2016Jan 10Elsie Krueger, a resident of Edmonds since the late 1990s, passed away peacefully on Dec. 11. She was born in Minnesota and moved to Klickitat, ...
-
Einar H. Pedersen: 1939-2016Dec 28Einar H. Pedersen, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend passed away peacefully on Dec. 16, 2016, surrounded by his loved ones ...
-
Donald Edwin Lewis: 1936-2016Jan 04Donald Edwin Lewis, 80, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016, at Northwest Medical Center in Tucson, Arizona. Don was born on Jan. 3, 1936, in ...
-
L. Irene Wilcox: 1924-2016Dec 21L. Irene Wilcox passed away peacefully on Dec. 15, 2016. She was born in Brewster, Washington, on April 12, 1924, and grew up in Kingston, ...