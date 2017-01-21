1/21/2017
News
Hazel Miller Foundation commits $300K to Waterfront CenterJan 19The planned Edmonds Waterfront Center, being built by the Edmonds Senior Center in partnership with the city of Edmonds, has received another ...
Mayor’s annual State of the City is Feb. 9Jan 19Edmonds Mayor Dave Earling will present his annual State of the City address 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9. It will be held at the Edmonds Theater, ...
Mayor thanks commission member for serviceJan 19At its regular December meeting, the Edmonds Arts Commission and Edmonds Mayor Dave Earling thanked Samantha Saether for her years of service to ...
City paid $42K a month for legal fees in 2016Jan 19The city of Edmonds paid $511,680 in legal fees in 2016, City Attorney Jeff Taraday reported last week during a City Council presentation. Taraday,...
City wants to own popular fishing pier; ribbon cutting Jan. 26Jan 19The city of Edmonds is considering ownership of the popular Edmonds Fishing Pier. Edmonds has been in partnership with the Washington Department ...
Bikini barista stand torn downJan 19Edmonds’ most famous, or infamous, bikini barista stand is no more. Java Juggs, a fixture on 212th Street SW and Highway 99 for years, was ...
IGA: ‘Just wasn’t enough business’By Brian Soergel - Jan 19Three-and-a-half years after IGA opened at the Fifth Avenue South space occupied by Petosa’s Family Grocer for 26 years, it’s clear the large ...
County Council selects leadership team for 2017Jan 18On Jan. 3, the Snohomish County Council unanimously selected Councilmember Brian Sullivan as 2017 council chairman. Sullivan is in his third and ...
Historical Museum closed for cleaningJan 18The Edmonds Historical Museum will be closed through Feb. 3 for cleaning, according to museum director Katie Kelly. It will reopen Feb. 4 with a ...
Edmonds Diversity Commission appoints new leaderBy Maria Montalvo - Jan 18During the January meeting of the Edmonds Diversity Commission, the group unanimously elected a new chair and vice-chair. Current vice-chair Ed ...
Business
Chamber of Commerce donates $24K back to the communityJan 19The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce donated $24,572 to local service clubs and nonprofit organizations in 2016. “Our business and individual members ...
Everett Clinic opening location in Edmonds Jan. 16Jan 13The Everett Clinic, which has been opening new locations at a furious rate, will soon have a presence in Edmonds. The clinic will open an outpatien...
Edmonds’ Hotel Group opens Hampton Inn & Suites in NorthgateDec 28The Hotel Group, a nationally recognized Top 40 hotel company based in Edmonds, has announced the opening of the Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton ...
Developer plans 19 units behind Denny’s on Highway 99 in EdmondsDec 28A developer is proposing to build a 19-unit apartment at 8509 244th Street SW in Edmonds, located behind Denny’s restaurant on Highway 99. The ...
Police & Fire
Fire Sirens | Jan. 1-11Jan 19Snohomish County Fire District 1 responded to 1,192 calls Dec. 29-Jan. 11: 930 emergency medical aid calls, 93 motor vehicle collisions, 39 fires, ...
Police seeking information on attempted luringJan 19For what may be the third time in the last year, a student from College Place Elementary in Lynnwood was contacted by a stranger while walking ...
Probation for post about Edmonds black student leaderJan 19A judge has sentenced a student who directed hate speech toward the student body president of Western Washington University in November 2015 to ...
Ivanov sentenced to life in prison following emotional testimonyBy Nicholas Johnson - Jan 12Allen Ivanov, who pleaded guilty last month to killing three former Kamiak High School classmates at a Mukilteo house party in July 2016, was ...
Community Outreach
Though teen pregnancy is challenging, there is hopeBy Laura Daniali - Mar 23The following article is the last in an eight-part series produced by The Beacon on teen issues. Called “Turn Up The Volume,” the series aims to ...
Gangs are here in Snohomish CountyBy Sara Bruestle - Mar 16The following article is the seventh in an eight-part series produced by The Beacon on teen issues. Called “Turn Up The Volume,” the series aims ...
Cyberbullying leaves a lasting trace – and none at allBy Laura Daniali - Mar 02The following article is the fifth in an eight-part series produced by The Beacon on teen issues. Called “Turn Up The Volume,” the series aims to ...
Experts: Youth alcohol use down, heroin use upBy Sara Bruestle - Feb 24The following article is the fourth in an eight-part series produced by The Beacon on teen issues. Called “Turn Up The Volume,” the series aims to ...
Cocoon House: Surrounding homeless kids with hopeBy Brian Soergel - Feb 17She may not say much, but Annie packs a powerful message as she watches the world go by outside Firestation Gourmet Deli on Main Street in Mill ...
Comments
Re: County Council selects leadership team for 2017By Joe Kunzler - Jan 18Congrats Brian!
Re: Councilmember shows true intention | LetterBy Nathaniel R Brown - Jan 16Very well put! I, too, would have reservations about becoming a sanctuary city, but this step seems to be to be a good thing, wholly in keeping ...
Re: Beacon columnist clarifies resolutions | LetterBy steven d keeler - Jan 11So ?? you made the impeachment comment in a previous email ( of yours, is implied ) and now want to back away from it ? Sure ! Right !
Re: Reader offended by resolution | LetterBy steven d keeler - Jan 11Thanks Linda - and as for Peterson, her catastrophic CO2 global warming agenda is testament to a person who is mean, nasty AND ignorant of current ...
Columns
Remembering a rescue, 20 years ago | Guest ViewBy Tom Sullivan - Jan 19Yes, it was a dark stormy night in Edmonds. One fall day some 20 years ago, in the late afternoon, a storm blew up quickly. The rain fell horizonta...
So, you want to be a cop? | City CornerBy Al Compaan - Jan 19As we all know, it's been a difficult several years for law enforcement in the United States. As professionals in our chosen field here in ...
Nicer in 2017 | Moment's NoticeBy Maria Montalvo - Jan 19As I turned on to Ninth Avenue the other day, heading home after a long week, the announcer on KUOW invited listeners to participate in the Ads ...
Finding magic on Dayton Street | Home AgainBy Joanne Peterson - Jan 18I don’t recall many details about my family’s move to Edmonds, considering its enormous significance. I was 7. I remember the little Lake City ...
My Erie Canal pilgrimage | Guest ViewBy Dave Ellingson - Jan 18Why in the world would anyone want to paddle a kayak down the Erie Canal and Hudson River to the Statue of Liberty? That’s easy: adventure, ...
Opinion
‘Deplorable’ conservative responds | LetterJan 18I must respond to your oft-published reader who is now living in a state of fear due to the results of our recent presidential election. Trust me, ...
Grateful for Edmonds Bakery fulfilling holiday cookie request | LetterJan 15All my life, I have been craving the same Christmas cookie recipe that I had as a child from the Pantry Bakery in West Covina, California. Year ...
Councilmember shows true intention | LetterJan 15I attended the Edmonds City Council meeting on Jan. 10 because I was interested in the council’s position on the resolution, declaring the city to ...
Don’t make Edmonds a sanctuary city | LetterJan 13There is an old local saying: “Where do all the old people live?” The answer: “Ballard ... and their parents live in Edmonds!” Yeah, we are fairly ...
Marijuana is not a benign drug | LetterJan 13I agree completely with Dr. Gerald Bernstein’s letter defending the Beacon’s reporting of the tragic accident on Olympic View Drive (“Beacon story ...
Blogs
NOT SO GREEN | Warmest Evah ! ( OMG )By steven d keeler - Jan 18Both NASA GISS and NOAA NCEI use NOAA’s ERSST.v4 “ pause buster ” data for the ocean surface temperature components of their combined land-ocean ...
NOT SO GREEN | RSS Confirms UAHBy steven d keeler - Jan 11I’ve often wondered if residual warm waters from The Blob in the eastern extratropical Pacific have suppressed the transition to La Nina. Maybe ...
NOT SO GREEN | Happy New YearBy steven d keeler - Jan 05Catastrophic global warming must have been such that the very existence of man kind was right on the tipping point .... Do You Remember ?
Member Stories
Schools
EdCC hopes new building will relieve overcrowdingBy Evan Walker - Dec 28As Edmonds Community College’s facilities master plan kicks into gear in the coming years, the look of campus will change with a new building and ...
Edmonds robotics team qualifies for regionalsDec 26Team Terrific Techbots, made up of nine girls from Edmonds, have qualified for regionals after competing Dec. 4 at Snohomish High School. Thirty-fo...
Holy Rosary students build holiday cheer | Through your lensDec 28The Holy Rosary kindergarten class carried on its annual holiday tradition recently of singing Christmas carols and building gingerbread houses to ...
EdCC Foundation raises $42,300 with 5KDec 26More than 400 runners and walkers participated in the Edmonds Community College Foundation’s first 5K Walk and Run Nov. 19, raising $42,300 for ...
Sports
Mavericks dominate Hawks for first league victory | Girls basketballBy David Pan - Jan 20Meadowdale’s first league victory of the season was a total team effort. Freshman Lilly Williams scored 18 points and senior Selina Tekle added 11 ...
Edmonds-Woodway hits rough patch in schedule | Girls basketballBy David Pan - Jan 20The first two weeks after the holiday break were going to be a challenge for the Edmonds-Woodway girls basketball team. The Warriors are still ...
Warriors win fourth straight game | Boys basketballBy David Pan - Jan 20After suffering its worst loss of the season and first league defeat, the Edmonds-Woodway boys basketball team regrouped and showed the Wesco 3A ...
Pacific Little League hosts registration event on Jan. 21Jan 20Pacific Little League is having an in-person registration event for baseball and softball from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 21 at Edmonds-Woodwa...
A & E
Peking Acrobats in Edmonds Jan. 25Jan 19The Peking Acrobats’ 2,000-year-old tradition of acrobatics will come to Edmonds Center for the Arts 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25. A troupe of ...
Registration open for Small Works Show in EdmondsJan 18Gallery North in Edmonds announces the opening of registration for its annual juried Small Works Show, and invites artists to enter this show. ...
David Martin: Edmonds' Mr. Early Northwest ArtBy Brian Soergel - Jan 19When museum owner and Cascadia Art Museum curator David Martin dove into the artwork of brilliantly talented but forgotten early 20th century ...
Music series at Edmonds library has new showsJan 18The Edmonds Arts Commission and the Edmonds Library new monthly free-admission music series, "Music at the Library," continues Jan. 19 during ...
Milestones
Mary V. Marriott: 1937-2017Jan 18Mary Virginia Marriott, “Ginny,” passed away Friday January 13, 2017, in Edmonds from complications caused by pneumonia. She was surrounded by her ...
June Lowe McCallum: 1922-2016Jan 17June McCallum passed away peacefully, after a very short illness, on Dec. 25, 2016. She was born May 3, 1922, in West Seattle, where she lived ...
Beryl Lord: 1926-2017Jan 17Beryl Barton Lord, 90, passed away, surrounded by her family, on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. Beryl was born in Romiley, England, in 1926 and lived the ...
Elsie Krueger: 1918-2016Jan 10Elsie Krueger, a resident of Edmonds since the late 1990s, passed away peacefully on Dec. 11. She was born in Minnesota and moved to Klickitat, ...