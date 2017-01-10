1/9/2017
News
Glorious winter panoramaJan 06The cold weather has its benefits. Particularly when it comes to views. This pictures was taken Friday morning, Jan. 6.
2016 Edmonds Year in Review | July-DecemberJan 06JULY Edmonds man charged in attack on beach An Edmonds man with a history of run-ins with the police faces charges of attempted rape and assault ...
Edmonds City Council selects Thomas Mesaros new presidentJan 06City Councilmember Thomas Mesaros was unanimously elected by fellow councilmembers to serve as council president for 2017, replacing outgoing ...
Mediator says councilmembers overstepped their authorityBy Brian Soergel - Jan 06An expert on parliamentary procedure and Robert’s Rules of Order, both of which help to guide Edmonds City Council’s legislative action, determined...
2016 Edmonds year in review: January-JuneDec 30JANUARY New Year's Day car chase ends in ditch A 20-year-old Tacoma woman drove a car into a ditch on New Year’s Day after attempting to avoid a ...
Retiring Verdant superintendent will stay busy in EdmondsBy Brian Soergel - Dec 30Carl Zapora, who retires at the end of the year as superintendent of Verdant Health Commission, is exactly where he wants to be. Geographically ...
National Park Service opens more than 250 jobs in Pacific NorthwestDec 28The National Park Service has more than 250 seasonal job openings for the summer of 2017 in more than 10 parks Washington, Oregon and Idaho. These ...
Edmonds resident grants much-needed tool to monasteryDec 28“Who’d give a rock crusher to a Monk?” This is the question local Edmonds resident Bill Taylor was asking himself as he traveled to Myanmar ...
Windermere, Las Brisas partner for food driveDec 26As a part of the annual Realtor Food Drive in October, Windermere Edmonds brokers, with the help of the community and a partnership with Las ...
Strom Peterson moves up to vice chairman in Capital Budget CommitteeDec 26The House Democratic Caucus has approved the committee chairs and vice chairs for the upcoming legislative session. Rep. Strom Peterson, an ...
Business
Edmonds’ Hotel Group opens Hampton Inn & Suites in NorthgateDec 28The Hotel Group, a nationally recognized Top 40 hotel company based in Edmonds, has announced the opening of the Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton ...
Developer plans 19 units behind Denny’s on Highway 99 in EdmondsDec 28A developer is proposing to build a 19-unit apartment at 8509 244th Street SW in Edmonds, located behind Denny’s restaurant on Highway 99. The ...
WinCo donates $17,346 to Edmonds Food BankDec 22WinCo has donated $17,346 to the Carol Rowe Memorial Food Bank at Edmonds United Methodist Bank, according to food bank director Alison Cook. WinCo...
Nama’s Candy Store now closed in EdmondsDec 22Nama’s Candy Store, which has satisfied sweet tooths and provided first jobs for countless local kids, has closed after 13 years at 102 Fifth Ave. ...
Police & Fire
Witness helps nab Harbor Square vehicle prowl suspectJan 04Since October, the Harbor Square Athletic Club parking lot, at 160 West Dayton St., has been the target of vehicle prowlers. Multiple incidents ...
Man arrested after female roommate found deadDec 29A 45-year-old woman is dead and her 62-year-old male roommate was booked into Snohomish County Jail and charged with second-degree murder late ...
Police BeatDec 28Dec. 12 1-year ban Adult woman shoplifted from a variety discount store in the 23600 block of Highway 99; manager recovered merchandise. Woman ...
Man under arrest after woman found dead in EdmondsDec 22A 45-year-old woman is dead and her 62-year-old male roommate booked in the Snohomish County Jail for second-degree murder late Wednesday, Dec. ...
Community Outreach
Though teen pregnancy is challenging, there is hopeBy Laura Daniali - Mar 23The following article is the last in an eight-part series produced by The Beacon on teen issues. Called “Turn Up The Volume,” the series aims to ...
Gangs are here in Snohomish CountyBy Sara Bruestle - Mar 16The following article is the seventh in an eight-part series produced by The Beacon on teen issues. Called “Turn Up The Volume,” the series aims ...
Cyberbullying leaves a lasting trace – and none at allBy Laura Daniali - Mar 02The following article is the fifth in an eight-part series produced by The Beacon on teen issues. Called “Turn Up The Volume,” the series aims to ...
Experts: Youth alcohol use down, heroin use upBy Sara Bruestle - Feb 24The following article is the fourth in an eight-part series produced by The Beacon on teen issues. Called “Turn Up The Volume,” the series aims to ...
Cocoon House: Surrounding homeless kids with hopeBy Brian Soergel - Feb 17She may not say much, but Annie packs a powerful message as she watches the world go by outside Firestation Gourmet Deli on Main Street in Mill ...
Comments
Re: Snow day for kids, pain for busesBy Melissa Weissman - Dec 22The date is wrong in the first paragraph. It reads Sept. 9th instead of Dec. 9th. Also, it was Metro buses not Community Transit buses that got ...
Re: A High School Sports Fan's Letter To SantaBy Paul Archipley - Dec 22Worthy wishes for Santa! For me, it was my first bicycle. An individual sport! I remember my Dad and older brothers helping me climb on and point ...
Columns
Creeping out of the shadow | Taking StockJan 04Twenty-eight years ago, I was a” Jeopardy!” contestant. Since there haven't been very many “Jeopardy!” contestants from Edmonds – I have met only ...
All the news that’s fit | Chuck's WorldJan 04The word “flinder” in Dutch refers to a butterfly, apparently, although I gather it’s not used very much anymore. It’s also a word I grabbed out ...
-
To have a resolution, aspire | Art & AppetiteBy James Spangler - Jan 04For some folks, the idea of setting goals or resolutions for the new year elicit a contemptuous look and a world-class eye roll. I have a friend – ...
Glancing back, but looking forward | Home AgainBy Joanne Peterson - Jan 04I think we deserve a Happy New Year, a fresh start. We’re quite worn out from 2016. I just typed several sentences about politics, wealth, poverty ...
Messed up Lang Syne | Kind of DayBy Brian Soergel - Dec 30So long, 2016. The Reaper was hell on music celebrities, as you know. We wore out YouTube after we lost Natalie Cole. Glenn Frey. Prince and ...
Opinion
Beacon columnist clarifies resolutions | LetterJan 06Last week, Beacon editor Brian Soergel asked several local citizens, including me, to submit New Year's resolutions for his column. Unfortunately, ...
Reader offended by resolution | LetterJan 06In “Messed Up Lang Syne” (Kind of Day, Dec. 29), Joanne Peterson, your two wishes for “Might we all only wish for peace?” followed by “And might ...
Getting the information out | Mayor's CornerBy Dave Earling - Jan 06On Dec. 29, I marked five years, one month in the mayor's chair. As you may recall, I took office a little early, on Nov. 29, 2011, because the ...
Community responds to help kids in advocate program | LetterJan 04A huge thank you to the local community for their generosity! Every year, the Rotary Club of Edmonds (noon club) provides gift-giving trees to ...
Reader regrets reading headline on story about car accident | LetterJan 04You recently published an article about deceased teens that violated their privacy (“Olympic View victims had marijuana in systems,” Dec. 1). It ...
Blogs
NOT SO GREEN | Happy New YearBy steven d keeler - Jan 05Catastrophic global warming must have been such that the very existence of man kind was right on the tipping point .... Do You Remember ?
A High School Sports Fan's Letter To SantaBy Frank Workman - Dec 20Dear Santa - Sixty years ago I last wrote you a letter, and you brought me the 'Davy Crockett and The Alamo' toy set that I wanted so much. No ...
NOT SO GREEN | He's SURE ... this time ...By steven d keeler - Dec 13WAYBACK : As explained above, we have at most ten years—not ten years to decide upon action, but ten years to alter fundamentally the trajectory ...
Member Stories
NOT SO GREEN | Met FretBy steven d keeler - Dec 13In the Mail on Sunday last week, David Rose penned an article pointing out the very sharp decline in RSS land only data to October 2016, indicating...
Schools
EdCC hopes new building will relieve overcrowdingBy Evan Walker - Dec 28As Edmonds Community College’s facilities master plan kicks into gear in the coming years, the look of campus will change with a new building and ...
Edmonds robotics team qualifies for regionalsDec 26Team Terrific Techbots, made up of nine girls from Edmonds, have qualified for regionals after competing Dec. 4 at Snohomish High School. Thirty-fo...
Holy Rosary students build holiday cheer | Through your lensDec 28The Holy Rosary kindergarten class carried on its annual holiday tradition recently of singing Christmas carols and building gingerbread houses to ...
EdCC Foundation raises $42,300 with 5KDec 26More than 400 runners and walkers participated in the Edmonds Community College Foundation’s first 5K Walk and Run Nov. 19, raising $42,300 for ...
Sports
Edmonds-Woodway’s defense too much for Mavericks | Boys basketballBy David Pan - Jan 06The Edmonds-Woodway boys basketball team seems to be finding its identify. The Warriors used a suffocating defense to turn a single-digit lead ...
Taking a look back at 2016, part 2Jan 06Edmonds athletes provided many memorable moments in 2016. Here is part 2 of a look back at some of the highlights. July Pacific Little League ...
Warriors record pair of wins at holiday tournament | Girls basketballBy David Pan - Jan 06Edmonds-Woodway came out firing against Columbia River. The Warriors connected on a season-high 13 3-pointers to beat Chieftains 64-24 in a ...
Mavericks go cold from the field in 4th quarter | Girls basketballBy David Pan - Dec 29Meadowdale picked a bad time to go cold from the field. The Mavericks went without a field goal for almost the first six minutes of the fourth ...
A & E
Trip to Red Lantern worth the wait | Art & AppetiteBy James Spangler - Jan 05Red Lantern Score: 4.8 out of 5 Where: 546 Fifth Ave. S, Edmonds Entrees: $8.95-19.95 Information: 425-673-9933, www.redlanternedmonds.com What ...
Diving into the new year in EdmondsBy Brian Soergel - Jan 04Most, if not all, of those watching revelers splash into the water at Brackett’s Landing North on New Year’s Day no doubt had similar thoughts: ...
Trip to Red Lantern worth the wait | Art & AppetiteBy Brian Soergel - Jan 05Red Lantern Score: 4.8 out of 5 Where: 546 Fifth Ave. S, Edmonds Entrees: $8.95-19.95 Information: 425-673-9933, www.redlanternedmonds.com ...
Driftwood Players getting dysfunctionalDec 28Playwright Joe Starzyk’s “Professor Roth's Will” brings four dysfunctional siblings together for a reading of the will on the campus where their ...
Milestones
Donald Edwin Lewis: 1936-2016Jan 04Donald Edwin Lewis, 80, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016, at Northwest Medical Center in Tucson, Arizona. Don was born on Jan. 3, 1936, in ...
L. Irene Wilcox: 1924-2016Dec 21L. Irene Wilcox passed away peacefully on Dec. 15, 2016. She was born in Brewster, Washington, on April 12, 1924, and grew up in Kingston, ...
Einar H. Pedersen: 1939-2016Dec 28Einar H. Pedersen, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend passed away peacefully on Dec. 16, 2016, surrounded by his loved ones ...
Arline D. Mulvihill: 1920-2016Dec 21Arline D. Mulvihill, our beloved mom, passed away peacefully on Nov. 19, 2016 with family by her side. Mom was born on Jan. 14, 1920, in Coupeville...