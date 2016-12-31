12/31/2016
News
-
2016 Edmonds year in review: January-JuneDec 30JANUARY New Year's Day car chase ends in ditch A 20-year-old Tacoma woman drove a car into a ditch on New Year’s Day after attempting to avoid a ...
-
Retiring Verdant superintendent will stay busy in EdmondsBy Brian Soergel - Dec 30Carl Zapora, who retires at the end of the year as superintendent of Verdant Health Commission, is exactly where he wants to be. Geographically ...
-
National Park Service opens more than 250 jobs in Pacific NorthwestDec 28The National Park Service has more than 250 seasonal job openings for the summer of 2017 in more than 10 parks Washington, Oregon and Idaho. These ...
-
Edmonds resident grants much-needed tool to monasteryDec 28“Who’d give a rock crusher to a Monk?” This is the question local Edmonds resident Bill Taylor was asking himself as he traveled to Myanmar ...
-
Windermere, Las Brisas partner for food driveDec 26As a part of the annual Realtor Food Drive in October, Windermere Edmonds brokers, with the help of the community and a partnership with Las ...
-
Strom Peterson moves up to vice chairman in Capital Budget CommitteeDec 26The House Democratic Caucus has approved the committee chairs and vice chairs for the upcoming legislative session. Rep. Strom Peterson, an ...
-
Mayor Earling to get a 2.5 percent cost-of-living raiseDec 26City Council members have voted to give Mayor Dave Earling a 2.5 percent cost-of-living raise, his first in four years. The move was made even ...
-
Parks maintenance worker Debra Dill is city’s employee of the yearDec 26Senior parks maintenance worker and horticulturist Debra Dill has been voted the City of Edmonds’ 2016 employee of the year by her colleagues. The ...
-
Mobile help truck coming to Edmonds Lutheran Church Dec. 28Dec 22The DSHS Mobile Community Office bus returns to Annie Kitchen at Edmonds Lutheran Church 3:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28. At this event, ...
-
County Republican Party selects officers for new termDec 22The Snohomish County Republican Party held its reorganization meeting on Dec. 10, where precinct committee officers elected central committee ...
Business
-
Edmonds’ Hotel Group opens Hampton Inn & Suites in NorthgateDec 28The Hotel Group, a nationally recognized Top 40 hotel company based in Edmonds, has announced the opening of the Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton ...
-
Developer plans 19 units behind Denny’s on Highway 99 in EdmondsDec 28A developer is proposing to build a 19-unit apartment at 8509 244th Street SW in Edmonds, located behind Denny’s restaurant on Highway 99. The ...
-
WinCo donates $17,346 to Edmonds Food BankDec 22WinCo has donated $17,346 to the Carol Rowe Memorial Food Bank at Edmonds United Methodist Bank, according to food bank director Alison Cook. WinCo...
-
Nama’s Candy Store now closed in EdmondsDec 22Nama’s Candy Store, which has satisfied sweet tooths and provided first jobs for countless local kids, has closed after 13 years at 102 Fifth Ave. ...
Police & Fire
-
Man arrested after female roommate found deadDec 29A 45-year-old woman is dead and her 62-year-old male roommate was booked into Snohomish County Jail and charged with second-degree murder late ...
-
Police BeatDec 28Dec. 12 1-year ban Adult woman shoplifted from a variety discount store in the 23600 block of Highway 99; manager recovered merchandise. Woman ...
-
Man under arrest after woman found dead in EdmondsDec 22A 45-year-old woman is dead and her 62-year-old male roommate booked in the Snohomish County Jail for second-degree murder late Wednesday, Dec. ...
-
Police Beat | Westgate taggers, assault on grandmotherDec 16Dec. 5 A happy conclusion An elderly male was reported missing from an adult family home in the 900 block of Walnut Street. He was located several ...
Community Outreach
-
Though teen pregnancy is challenging, there is hopeBy Laura Daniali - Mar 23The following article is the last in an eight-part series produced by The Beacon on teen issues. Called “Turn Up The Volume,” the series aims to ...
-
Gangs are here in Snohomish CountyBy Sara Bruestle - Mar 16The following article is the seventh in an eight-part series produced by The Beacon on teen issues. Called “Turn Up The Volume,” the series aims ...
-
Cyberbullying leaves a lasting trace – and none at allBy Laura Daniali - Mar 02The following article is the fifth in an eight-part series produced by The Beacon on teen issues. Called “Turn Up The Volume,” the series aims to ...
-
Experts: Youth alcohol use down, heroin use upBy Sara Bruestle - Feb 24The following article is the fourth in an eight-part series produced by The Beacon on teen issues. Called “Turn Up The Volume,” the series aims to ...
-
Cocoon House: Surrounding homeless kids with hopeBy Brian Soergel - Feb 17She may not say much, but Annie packs a powerful message as she watches the world go by outside Firestation Gourmet Deli on Main Street in Mill ...
Comments
-
Re: Letter | 'Marijuana' in headline an example of sloppy journalismBy Hattie Elizabeth Kimmel - Dec 31I'm sorry but you are woefully uninformed. THC stays in your blood for up to 30 days...if I smoked a joint on Dec. 1st and crashed my car on Dec. ...
-
Re: Snow day for kids, pain for busesBy Melissa Weissman - Dec 22The date is wrong in the first paragraph. It reads Sept. 9th instead of Dec. 9th. Also, it was Metro buses not Community Transit buses that got ...
-
Re: A High School Sports Fan's Letter To SantaBy Paul Archipley - Dec 22Worthy wishes for Santa! For me, it was my first bicycle. An individual sport! I remember my Dad and older brothers helping me climb on and point ...
Columns
-
Messed up Lang Syne | Kind of DayBy Brian Soergel - Dec 30So long, 2016. The Reaper was hell on music celebrities, as you know. We wore out YouTube after we lost Natalie Cole. Glenn Frey. Prince and ...
-
Getting old pays off | Savvy SeniorDec 28Dear Savvy Senior, What types of discounts are available to baby boomers, at what age do they kick in, and what’s the best way to go about finding ...
-
What it takes to get to $10 billion | Taking StockDec 28I reported in November that Seattle Genetics had reached a market capitalization of $10 billion for the first time. Market capitalization is ...
-
A minor fall, a major lift, a New Year’s tale | Chuck's WorldBy Chuck Sigars - Dec 28I am a seeker of miracles, and this is my season. It’s just a romantic streak frosted over with sentimentality, carefully nurtured since childhood,...
-
Mayor Earling discusses city issues for Edmonds Rotary Club | Guest ViewBy Maggie Peterson - Dec 22Just on the heels of his Washington, D.C. trip, Mayor Dave Earling joined the Edmonds Rotary Club Dec. 13 meeting at Salt & Iron restaurant in ...
Opinion
-
Video shows alternate reality to the election | LettersDec 28I watched the video too many times, more than I would admit. The videographer’s father, my first cousin’s husband, shared my obsession. He asked, ...
-
Veterans should not be living in cars; help support Edmonds group | LetterDec 28We at Operation Military Family Cares strongly advocate the value our military and veteran families bring to the marketplace and our communities. ...
-
Thanks to community for supporting Girls on the Run 5K | LetterDec 28I'd like to publicly express my gratitude to the community after the recent Girls on the Run of Snohomish County’s Fall 5K at Willis Tucker ...
-
Apology for Sunset Avenue letter | LetterDec 28My sincere apologies to Diane Shrewsbury regarding the Sunset Avenue shift on parking (“Sunset Avenue resident responds to letter: We miss the way ...
-
Thanks to Councilmember Mike Nelson for opposing firefighter cuts in Edmonds | LetterDec 28I want to express my gratitude and support for City Councilmember Mike Nelson, his vote in opposition to the proposed cut from eleven to nine fire ...
Blogs
-
A High School Sports Fan's Letter To SantaBy Frank Workman - Dec 20Dear Santa - Sixty years ago I last wrote you a letter, and you brought me the 'Davy Crockett and The Alamo' toy set that I wanted so much. No ...
-
Member Stories
-
Schools
-
EdCC hopes new building will relieve overcrowdingBy Evan Walker - Dec 28As Edmonds Community College’s facilities master plan kicks into gear in the coming years, the look of campus will change with a new building and ...
-
Edmonds robotics team qualifies for regionalsDec 26Team Terrific Techbots, made up of nine girls from Edmonds, have qualified for regionals after competing Dec. 4 at Snohomish High School. Thirty-fo...
-
Holy Rosary students build holiday cheer | Through your lensDec 28The Holy Rosary kindergarten class carried on its annual holiday tradition recently of singing Christmas carols and building gingerbread houses to ...
-
EdCC Foundation raises $42,300 with 5KDec 26More than 400 runners and walkers participated in the Edmonds Community College Foundation’s first 5K Walk and Run Nov. 19, raising $42,300 for ...
Sports
-
Mavericks go cold from the field in 4th quarter | Girls basketballBy David Pan - Dec 29Meadowdale picked a bad time to go cold from the field. The Mavericks went without a field goal for almost the first six minutes of the fourth ...
-
Pacific Fury players collect toys for holidaysDec 29Players and families with the Pacific Fury fastpitch organization joined forces to collect toys for children, who are less fortunate during this ...
-
Remembering an action-packed 2016 in Edmonds sportsDec 29Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale and King’s high school athletes provided many memorable moments in 2016. All three schools experienced success on the ...
-
Kamiak edges Edmonds-Woodway | Girls basketballBy David Pan - Dec 22Edmonds-Woodway came up a couple of baskets short against Kamiak. The Knights made 7 of 9 free throws in the last three minutes to defeat the ...
A & E
-
Driftwood Players getting dysfunctionalDec 28Playwright Joe Starzyk’s “Professor Roth's Will” brings four dysfunctional siblings together for a reading of the will on the campus where their ...
-
‘In With the New’ at Gallery North in EdmondsDec 28Gallery North’s first show of 2017, “In With the New,” is an exhibit highlighting the work of artists who were juried in as new members of the ...
-
Cascade Symphony’s new show Jan. 9Dec 28The Cascade Symphony Orchestra present “Pathetique” at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, at the Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 Fourth Ave. N. The ...
-
Plan for 2017 with annual Chamber of Commerce eventsDec 26The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce has announced dates for featured events in 2017. Edmonds Clam Chowder Cook Off Saturday, Feb. 25. Local restaurants...
Milestones
-
Einar H. Pedersen: 1939-2016Dec 28Einar H. Pedersen, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend passed away peacefully on Dec. 16, 2016, surrounded by his loved ones ...
-
Arline D. Mulvihill: 1920-2016Dec 21Arline D. Mulvihill, our beloved mom, passed away peacefully on Nov. 19, 2016 with family by her side. Mom was born on Jan. 14, 1920, in Coupeville...
-
L. Irene Wilcox: 1924-2016Dec 21L. Irene Wilcox passed away peacefully on Dec. 15, 2016. She was born in Brewster, Washington, on April 12, 1924, and grew up in Kingston, ...
-
Annie Marie (Herold) Stott: 1940-2016Dec 21Anne Marie (Herold) Stott was born in Portland, Oregon, on April 14, 1940, and passed away Dec. 9, 2016. Anne was raised in Portland and graduated ...