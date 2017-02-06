2/5/2017
On a roll: Restroom ribbon cutting is Feb. 7Feb 04Mayor Dave Earling will do the honors on a ribbon-cutting ceremony 11 a.m. Feb. 7 at the new downtown public restroom, which had a soft opening on ...
North Sound Church debuts renovated North Sound Center in EdmondsBy Brian Soergel - Feb 02The Little White Church is not so little anymore. On Sunday, Jan. 29, Edmonds’ North Sound Church held a grand opening to celebrate its newest ...
Edmonds protest: ‘Today’s just day one of many’By Brian Soergel - Feb 02Editor's note: For more pictures, go to Edmonds Beacon's Facebook page. The big cities get all the attention, but hundreds of people in Edmonds ...
Casting their lot with the Edmonds Fishing PierFeb 02Edmonds Mayor Dave Earling and Parks and Recreation Director Carrie Hite cast the first ceremonial fishing line into Puget Sound at the official ...
Post office comes crumbling downFeb 01Workers tore down the 55-year-old Edmonds post office at Second Avenue North and Main Street on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The new, smaller post office ...
Hundreds protest immigration ban in EdmondsBy Brian Soergel - Jan 29Hundreds of people gathered on all four corners of 100th Avenue West and Edmonds Way on Sunday, Jan. 29, to protest President Trump’s executive ...
Arborist Cass Turnbull dies after heart attackJan 29Cass Turnbull, a well-known author, certified landscaper and arborist who spoke in Edmonds in May, died while vacationing in Hawaii with her ...
Band shell going in at Frances Anderson Center in EdmondsJan 27The new band shell at the Frances Anderson Center is now being put in place. It replaces the old and falling-apart shelter, site of numerous youth ...
Through your lens | Taking the ferry to women’s marchJan 27Edmonds residents participated in a women’s march held Jan. 21 in Kingston. Pictured are, front row, Mitzi Fike, Karen Rautenberg and Lori Kunze; ...
No car, no worries: Commuter recognized for biking, busingJan 27Chris Snow just may be the face of Puget Sound’s future commuter, a future coming sooner than you might think. She’s never owned a car. She lives ...
Chamber board member gets position at bankFeb 011st Security Bank has hired Dexter Wellington as senior loan officer at its home lending office in Mountlake Terrace. A lifetime resident of ...
2 additions to Edmonds Chamber of CommerceFeb 01Joining the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce board this year are Hing Potter, a community outreach specialist at Edmonds Community College and Marilla ...
Chamber of Commerce donates $24K back to the communityJan 19The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce donated $24,572 to local service clubs and nonprofit organizations in 2016. “Our business and individual members ...
Everett Clinic opening location in Edmonds Jan. 16Jan 13The Everett Clinic, which has been opening new locations at a furious rate, will soon have a presence in Edmonds. The clinic will open an outpatien...
Police Beat: Alternative factsFeb 05Jan. 24 Stuff found Report of found property. Bag filled with personal items and mail found in back of pickup truck in the 24100 block of 100th ...
City of Edmonds, Fire District 1 agree on contractBy Brian Soergel - Feb 02Snohomish County Fire District 1, which serves Edmonds, has approved a new fire contract with the city, which became effective Feb. 1. Fire ...
Wannabe 'serial killer' arrested on Highway 99By Brian Soergel - Feb 01Bail is set for $1 million for a 24-year-old Edmonds woman arrested for attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a 29-year-old man with a ...
Court finds Fisher guilty on 2 countsBy By Brian Soergel - Jan 26An Edmonds man was found guilty of second-degree attempted rape and first-degree attempted murder Tuesday, Jan. 24, in Snohomish County Superior ...
Though teen pregnancy is challenging, there is hopeBy Laura Daniali - Mar 23The following article is the last in an eight-part series produced by The Beacon on teen issues. Called “Turn Up The Volume,” the series aims to ...
Gangs are here in Snohomish CountyBy Sara Bruestle - Mar 16The following article is the seventh in an eight-part series produced by The Beacon on teen issues. Called “Turn Up The Volume,” the series aims ...
Cyberbullying leaves a lasting trace – and none at allBy Laura Daniali - Mar 02The following article is the fifth in an eight-part series produced by The Beacon on teen issues. Called “Turn Up The Volume,” the series aims to ...
Experts: Youth alcohol use down, heroin use upBy Sara Bruestle - Feb 24The following article is the fourth in an eight-part series produced by The Beacon on teen issues. Called “Turn Up The Volume,” the series aims to ...
Cocoon House: Surrounding homeless kids with hopeBy Brian Soergel - Feb 17She may not say much, but Annie packs a powerful message as she watches the world go by outside Firestation Gourmet Deli on Main Street in Mill ...
Re: Morality demands that we speak out | LettersBy scott highland - Feb 05Well put Mr. Shaw. My jaw drops further with nearly each note of his and staff. This jaw-dropping needs to be reversed through the tripod of ...
Re: Bud’s Bait House gone after 53 years at Port of EdmondsBy Kevin Kelsey - Feb 03Bud and Bud's Bait changed my life in very many good ways. After fishing in Alaska, I decided to go back to college in 1975, but was without the ...
Re: 2017’s second dog poop letter | LetterBy Frank Porter - Feb 03.... and don't leave little plastic bags full of dog poop on the side of the road/sidewalk.....
Re: Is tolerance a one-way street in Edmonds? | LetterBy Laura Johnson - Jan 26“We will uphold the rights of individuals to be treated fairly, free from discrimination or profiling because of their faith, race, national ...
Re: Harboring illegal encourages more to come | LetterBy Laura Johnson - Jan 26“We will uphold the rights of individuals to be treated fairly, free from discrimination or profiling because of their faith, race, national ...
Words of home | Moment's NoticeBy Maria Montalvo - Feb 04Someone asked me today if I was from Edmonds. Well, actually, it was more along the lines of, “I just assumed you were from here. Where are you ...
Microsoft tops $500 billion for first time in 16 years | Taking StockFeb 01Microsoft surprised Wall Street with better than expected earnings in its quarter that ended Dec. 31, 2016. The stock market responded by bidding ...
We’ll always have Punxsutawney | Chuck's WorldFeb 01I mentioned Groundhog Day last week, and sort of jumped the gun. I’m blaming my upper respiratory infection. Half of my brain feels stuffy, and ...
Helping older drivers give up their car keys | Savvy SeniorFeb 01Dear Savvy Senior, What tips can you recommend to help me deal with my mom’s bad driving? At age 83, her driving abilities have declined, but I ...
Celebrate the Super Bowl with these stuffed mushrooms | Chef DezFeb 01What football team are you routing for in the 51st-annual Super Bowl championship game this Sunday, Feb. 5? This is a monumental year because the ...
Sanctuary city needed to offer immigrants better protection | LetterFeb 05I'm pleased that Edmonds has decided to be a safe city, though I hope that the City Council follows up with actions to show their commitment to ...
Morality demands that we speak out | LettersFeb 05The Trump apologists both puzzle and sadden me. In my lifetime of 66 years, I have never seen a president so bereft of ethics, so demeaning to ...
Civility a nice sight in Edmonds | LettersFeb 05Re: “Making their voices heard,” Jan. 26: Given how nasty things have gotten lately, it's nice to see people of opposing views be civil to each ...
Agreed: IGA needs to shoulder blame | LettersFeb 05Thanks, Kurtis Grittman, for your letter last week that IGA and its business failing was because the town didn't support them (“IGA to blame for ...
Most undocumented immigrants working and paying taxes | LetterFeb 05I am writing to thank the City Council for approval of the safe city resolution, and to defend it. Tolerance is not just a word; it must be ...
NOT SO GREEN | Flip or FlopBy steven d keeler - Feb 01There can also be temporary and incomplete reversals, known as events and excursions, in which the magnetic poles move away from the geographic ...
NOT SO GREEN | Oh OhBy steven d keeler - Feb 01Extreme space weather due to coronal mass ejections has the potential to cause considerable disruption to the global economy by damaging the ...
NOT SO GREEN | Thank you, Judge RickertBy steven d keeler - Feb 01A Washington state judge has sparked outrage among the alarmists, for remarks questioning the existence of climate change and the role of humans ...
-
NOT SO GREEN | Problematic ProxiesBy steven d keeler - Jan 26Understanding how warm intervals affected sea level in the past is vital for projecting how human activities will affect it in the future. Hoffman ...
NOT SO GREEN | Warmest Evah ! ( OMG )By steven d keeler - Jan 18Both NASA GISS and NOAA NCEI use NOAA’s ERSST.v4 “ pause buster ” data for the ocean surface temperature components of their combined land-ocean ...
Edmonds mayor gets schooled in LEGO roboticsFeb 04Edmonds Mayor Dave Earling joined Robyn Perry-Garrison, a vice president at Boeing, at Holy Rosary School in Edmonds on Feb. 26 for a demonstration...
Edmonds-Woodway takes down Meadowdale in final home match | WrestlingBy David Pan - Jan 26Edmonds-Woodway sent its seniors out in style. The Warriors defeated district rival Meadowdale 42-18 in a Wesco 3A wrestling clash Jan. 19 in ...
Edmonds Arts Foundation announces scholarships for 2017Feb 01The Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation has announced the 2017 application process for scholarships. The foundation annually provides post-secondary ...
Colleges won’t question solely on basis of citizenshipJan 25University of Washington Bothell Chancellor Wolf Yeigh and Cascadia College President Eric Murray signed a pledge this week underscoring their ...
Meadowdale's Taylor signs letter of intent to play for OregonFeb 03Meadowdale's Hannah Taylor has signed a letter of intent to play soccer for the University of Oregon.
Warriors claim Edmonds District boys meet title | Boys swimmingBy David Pan - Feb 03Edmonds-Woodway’s victory in the Edmonds School District boys swimming championships was a total team effort. The Warriors won only two individual ...
Edmonds-Woodway High School athletes sign letters of intentFeb 03Edmonds-Woodway High School athletes who signed letters of intent on Feb. 1 were: Kia Mackey (soccer, Occidental College), Jinsung Lee (wrestling, ...
Freshman lifts Edmonds-Woodway past Meadowdale | Girls basketballBy David Pan - Feb 03With 6.3 seconds left and her team trailing 45-44, Edmonds-Woodway’s AJ Martineau missed the biggest shot of her brief high school career – a free ...
Organ series to feature Bach, Buxtehude and BruhnsFeb 04Paul Thornock When: 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19 Where: Trinity Lutheran Church, 6215 196th St. SW, Lynnwood Tickets: Suggested donation $15 for adults; ...
Museum exhibit offers a rich visual journey through Edmonds pastBy Katie Kelly - Feb 04“Edmonds in Focus” Where: Edmonds Historical Museum, 118 Fifth Ave. N, Edmonds When: 1-4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday Admission: $5 adults, $2 ...
'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid' on the big screen in EdmondsFeb 04Who are those guys? Edmonds Center for the Arts continues its film programming with a screening of “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” from 1969 ...
Rila: A classy and relaxed cafe | Art & AppetiteBy James Spangler - Feb 04Rila Bakery and Cafe Rating: 4.5 out of 5 Where: 7600 196th St. SW, Lynnwood Lunch special: $12 Information: 425-967-6094 Every eighth ...
William John (Bill) Cherrington: 1937-2017Jan 31William John (Bill) Cherrington was born in Moline, Illinois, on April 24, 1937. He passed away in his home on Jan. 25, 2017. Bill was a patriotic ...
Agnes Marie Beresford: 1912-2017Jan 31Agnes Marie Beresford (Schmella) passed away peacefully in her sleep in Seattle on Jan. 18 at the age of 104, surrounded by a handful of her many ...
Julia E. Scanlon: 1923-2017Jan 31Julia was born in a small Georgian town to a poor sharecropper and his wife; she was immensely proud of her humble upbringing. She was the oldest ...
Robert "Bob" Koronko: 1933-2017Jan 25Robert "Bob" Koronko, 83, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, Saturday, Jan. 21, at Swedish Edmonds hospital in Edmonds. Bob was ...