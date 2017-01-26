1/26/2017
News
Appeals court nixes Paine Field opponents’ challengeBy Paul Archipley - Jan 25Efforts to stop or slow plans to build a terminal for scheduled passenger air service at Paine Field took a hit Monday from the state Court of ...
Hazel Miller Foundation commits $300K to Waterfront CenterJan 19The planned Edmonds Waterfront Center, being built by the Edmonds Senior Center in partnership with the city of Edmonds, has received another ...
Mayor’s annual State of the City is Feb. 9Jan 19Edmonds Mayor Dave Earling will present his annual State of the City address 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9. It will be held at the Edmonds Theater, ...
Mayor thanks commission member for serviceJan 19At its regular December meeting, the Edmonds Arts Commission and Edmonds Mayor Dave Earling thanked Samantha Saether for her years of service to ...
City paid $42K a month for legal fees in 2016Jan 19The city of Edmonds paid $511,680 in legal fees in 2016, City Attorney Jeff Taraday reported last week during a City Council presentation. Taraday,...
City wants to own popular fishing pier; ribbon cutting Jan. 26Jan 19The city of Edmonds is considering ownership of the popular Edmonds Fishing Pier. Edmonds has been in partnership with the Washington Department ...
Bikini barista stand torn downJan 19Edmonds’ most famous, or infamous, bikini barista stand is no more. Java Juggs, a fixture on 212th Street SW and Highway 99 for years, was ...
IGA: ‘Just wasn’t enough business’By Brian Soergel - Jan 19Three-and-a-half years after IGA opened at the Fifth Avenue South space occupied by Petosa’s Family Grocer for 26 years, it’s clear the large ...
County Council selects leadership team for 2017Jan 18On Jan. 3, the Snohomish County Council unanimously selected Councilmember Brian Sullivan as 2017 council chairman. Sullivan is in his third and ...
Historical Museum closed for cleaningJan 18The Edmonds Historical Museum will be closed through Feb. 3 for cleaning, according to museum director Katie Kelly. It will reopen Feb. 4 with a ...
Business
Chamber of Commerce donates $24K back to the communityJan 19The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce donated $24,572 to local service clubs and nonprofit organizations in 2016. “Our business and individual members ...
Everett Clinic opening location in Edmonds Jan. 16Jan 13The Everett Clinic, which has been opening new locations at a furious rate, will soon have a presence in Edmonds. The clinic will open an outpatien...
Police & Fire
Smoke from apartment fire can be seen from EdmondsJan 25Smoke visible from Edmonds – Large commercial fire at Lynnwood apartment complex under construction. One firefighter injured. 19800 Scriber Lake ...
Charles Fisher found guilty; sentencing Feb. 14Jan 24An Edmonds man was found guilty of second-degree attempted rape and first-degree murder Tuesday, Jan. 24, in Snohomish County Superior Court. Judge...
Fire Sirens | Jan. 1-11Jan 19Snohomish County Fire District 1 responded to 1,192 calls Dec. 29-Jan. 11: 930 emergency medical aid calls, 93 motor vehicle collisions, 39 fires, ...
Police seeking information on attempted luringJan 19For what may be the third time in the last year, a student from College Place Elementary in Lynnwood was contacted by a stranger while walking ...
Community Outreach
Though teen pregnancy is challenging, there is hopeBy Laura Daniali - Mar 23The following article is the last in an eight-part series produced by The Beacon on teen issues. Called “Turn Up The Volume,” the series aims to ...
Gangs are here in Snohomish CountyBy Sara Bruestle - Mar 16The following article is the seventh in an eight-part series produced by The Beacon on teen issues. Called “Turn Up The Volume,” the series aims ...
Cyberbullying leaves a lasting trace – and none at allBy Laura Daniali - Mar 02The following article is the fifth in an eight-part series produced by The Beacon on teen issues. Called “Turn Up The Volume,” the series aims to ...
Experts: Youth alcohol use down, heroin use upBy Sara Bruestle - Feb 24The following article is the fourth in an eight-part series produced by The Beacon on teen issues. Called “Turn Up The Volume,” the series aims to ...
Cocoon House: Surrounding homeless kids with hopeBy Brian Soergel - Feb 17She may not say much, but Annie packs a powerful message as she watches the world go by outside Firestation Gourmet Deli on Main Street in Mill ...
Comments
Re: Conservatives in an alternative universe | LetterBy Jim Shelton - Jan 25You are apparently just as misinformed (or possibly biased) as Ms. Wilson. I agree with your first paragraph, but the rest of your letter contains ...
Re: Appeals court nixes Paine Field opponents’ challengeBy Joe Kunzler - Jan 25I would hope at some point in the future, a full Environmental Impact Statement will be done. It is my understanding the terminal is currently ...
Re: Marijuana is not a benign drug | LetterBy Jim Shelton - Jan 23Sorry Ms. Kimmel, I meant your previous post on Mr. Steves' letter.
Re: County Council selects leadership team for 2017By Joe Kunzler - Jan 18Congrats Brian!
Re: Councilmember shows true intention | LetterBy Nathaniel R Brown - Jan 16Very well put! I, too, would have reservations about becoming a sanctuary city, but this step seems to be to be a good thing, wholly in keeping ...
Columns
Stop complaining, Seahawks fans | Taking StockJan 25Seahawk fans are again disappointed by the team’s failure to advance beyond the divisional round of the playoffs. Fans in most cities would think ...
Sam I am, at least for now | Chuck's WorldJan 25The problem with community-acquired illnesses, from mild colds to double pneumonia, is that none of us are special. This cough I developed last ...
Trip to Red Lantern worth the wait | Art & AppetiteBy James Spangler - Jan 24Red Lantern Score: 4.8 out of 5 Where: 546 Fifth Ave. S, Edmonds Entrees: $8.95-19.95 Information: 425-673-9933, www.redlanternedmonds.com What ...
Remembering a rescue, 20 years ago | Guest ViewBy Tom Sullivan - Jan 19Yes, it was a dark stormy night in Edmonds. One fall day some 20 years ago, in the late afternoon, a storm blew up quickly. The rain fell horizonta...
So, you want to be a cop? | City CornerBy Al Compaan - Jan 19As we all know, it's been a difficult several years for law enforcement in the United States. As professionals in our chosen field here in ...
Opinion
Harboring illegal encourages more to come | LetterJan 25I read with great dismay the article stating that our city council voted to make Edmonds a “safe city.” The issue here is upholding our laws. Safe ...
How are those New Year’s resolutions going for you? | LetterJan 25Here are some tips, and they don’t include diet and exercise. Serenity: Read the quote from Reinhold Niebur (1829-1971): “God give us the grace to ...
Remember the country’s founding values | LetterJan 25I’m compelled to respond to the letters in last week’s Beacon regarding the recent City Council meeting and the discussion of whether to designate ...
Is tolerance a one-way street in Edmonds? | LetterJan 25I was deeply concerned reading "Sanctuary city part of Edmonds' future?" I was not present at the City Council meeting, but it was clear even from ...
Time for a hard decision on education funding | LetterJan 25On Monday, Jan. 9, I was sworn in to serve the constituents of the 21st District for my second term. I know that there are many challenges facing ...
Blogs
NOT SO GREEN | Warmest Evah ! ( OMG )By steven d keeler - Jan 18Both NASA GISS and NOAA NCEI use NOAA’s ERSST.v4 “ pause buster ” data for the ocean surface temperature components of their combined land-ocean ...
NOT SO GREEN | RSS Confirms UAHBy steven d keeler - Jan 11I’ve often wondered if residual warm waters from The Blob in the eastern extratropical Pacific have suppressed the transition to La Nina. Maybe ...
NOT SO GREEN | Happy New YearBy steven d keeler - Jan 05Catastrophic global warming must have been such that the very existence of man kind was right on the tipping point .... Do You Remember ?
Member Stories
Schools
Colleges won’t question solely on basis of citizenshipJan 25University of Washington Bothell Chancellor Wolf Yeigh and Cascadia College President Eric Murray signed a pledge this week underscoring their ...
Edmonds-Woodway student wins VFW essay contest for 3rd timeJan 25At its Jan. 10 meeting, VFW Post #8870 recognized several area students who participated in the annual National VFW Essay Contest. Fred Apgar, who ...
Sports
Mavericks dominate Hawks for first league victory | Girls basketballBy David Pan - Jan 20Meadowdale’s first league victory of the season was a total team effort. Freshman Lilly Williams scored 18 points and senior Selina Tekle added 11 ...
Edmonds-Woodway hits rough patch in schedule | Girls basketballBy David Pan - Jan 20The first two weeks after the holiday break were going to be a challenge for the Edmonds-Woodway girls basketball team. The Warriors are still ...
Warriors win fourth straight game | Boys basketballBy David Pan - Jan 20After suffering its worst loss of the season and first league defeat, the Edmonds-Woodway boys basketball team regrouped and showed the Wesco 3A ...
Pacific Little League hosts registration event on Jan. 21Jan 20Pacific Little League is having an in-person registration event for baseball and softball from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 21 at Edmonds-Woodwa...
A & E
Peking Acrobats in Edmonds Jan. 25Jan 19The Peking Acrobats’ 2,000-year-old tradition of acrobatics will come to Edmonds Center for the Arts 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25. A troupe of ...
Registration open for Small Works Show in EdmondsJan 18Gallery North in Edmonds announces the opening of registration for its annual juried Small Works Show, and invites artists to enter this show. ...
David Martin: Edmonds' Mr. Early Northwest ArtBy Brian Soergel - Jan 19When museum owner and Cascadia Art Museum curator David Martin dove into the artwork of brilliantly talented but forgotten early 20th century ...
Music series at Edmonds library has new showsJan 18The Edmonds Arts Commission and the Edmonds Library new monthly free-admission music series, "Music at the Library," continues Jan. 19 during ...
Milestones
Robert "Bob" Koronko: 1933-2017Jan 25Robert "Bob" Koronko, 83, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, Saturday, Jan. 21, at Swedish Edmonds hospital in Edmonds. Bob was ...
Beryl Lord: 1926-2017Jan 17Beryl Barton Lord, 90, passed away, surrounded by her family, on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. Beryl was born in Romiley, England, in 1926 and lived the ...
Mary V. Marriott: 1937-2017Jan 18Mary Virginia Marriott, “Ginny,” passed away Friday January 13, 2017, in Edmonds from complications caused by pneumonia. She was surrounded by her ...
June Lowe McCallum: 1922-2016Jan 17June McCallum passed away peacefully, after a very short illness, on Dec. 25, 2016. She was born May 3, 1922, in West Seattle, where she lived ...